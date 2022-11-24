Collision slows traffic in Great Falls

A two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Thursday, November 24, 2022, injured at least one person and slowed traffic for a while.

It happened at about 2:50 pm at the intersection of Eighth Avenue North and Ninth Street.

Six Great Falls Police Department patrol cars were dispatched to the scene as well as one ambulance.

The ambulance took one man away on a stretcher; there is no word on the nature of his injuries, but he appeared to be coherent and was mumbling unconfirmed details of the crash.

The collision was between a Ford Explorer SUV and a Honda Accord sedan.

There was damage to the rear tire and rear passenger door of the Honda, and the Explorer sustained damage to its front end.

The GFPD is continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the crash. We will update you if we get more information.

