Columbia Falls man identified as crash victim

KALISPELL — Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino on Monday identified 41-year-old Bradly Nieves of Columbia Falls as the man who died in a crash on US Highway 2.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Friday, July 16th, at the intersection of US Highway 2 and Cottonwood Drive.

Nieves died when his motorcycle collided with a Toyota Avalan attempting to cross the highway.

Nieves was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained head trauma; he died at the scene.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash did not involve alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed.