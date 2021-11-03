Coroner releases names of 3 men who died in Yellowstone County collision

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Wednesday released the names of the three Laurel men who died in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 90.

Joshua Wayne Orcutt, 38 years old; Nikolas James Turner, 40; and Alan Bryant Winslow Jr., 44, died shortly after noon on Monday when a tractor-trailer struck a Chevrolet Suburban occupied by the three men.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the three men in the Chevy Suburban checking on an abandonded vehicle on the shoulder of the road.

The Suburban, driven by Orcutt, then merged back on to the highway and did a 270-degree turn in the road, and an oncoming tractor-trailer was unable to avoid colliding with the Suburban.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the passenger side of the Suburban, and both vehicles went off the road, causing them to both collide with the cable barrier.

The three men were not wearing seatbelts, and the MHP says that drugs are suspected as a factor in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain serious injuries, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.