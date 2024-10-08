Emergency crews responded to a crash in Black Eagle on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Crash in Black Eagle

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Old Havre Highway and 25th Avenue NE.

At this point, there are no reports of serious injuries, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

No other details have been released at this point.

