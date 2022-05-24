Crash is slowing traffic along US Highway 2 near Essex (video)

A crash is slowing traffic along US Highway 2 in Flathead County. The crash happened near mile marker 186, several miles west/southwest of Essex.

A witness told KRTV: "There’s a load of hogs on its side about 4 miles west of the Snow Slip."

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, nor the cause of the crash.

The Montana Department of Transportation website says: Travelers can expect the following: Crash full blockage and road blocked until further notice. BOTH LANES BLOCKED FOR RECOVERY OPERATION, EXPECT DELAYS, WATCH FOR PERSONNEL AND EQUIPMENT."

We will update you if we get more information.



