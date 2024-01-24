Crash slowing traffic between Great Falls and Fort Benton

GREAT FALLS — A crash is slowing traffic along US Highway 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton.

The crash happened near mile marker 26 (near Carter) at about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

A witness says that traffic in both directions has been stopped as emergency crews respond.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at least one person has been injured.

There is no word at this point on the number of vehicles involved or the cause of the crash.



UPDATE: The MHP reports that a second crash happened near mile marker 28 a short time after the first crash.

Kari McLaughlin told KRTV: "2 accidents. 1st is cleared and required mercy flight. 2nd is being worked right now. Slow down and give them room!"

We will update you if we get more information.



