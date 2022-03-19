Crash slowing traffic in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision in downtown Great Falls.

It happened at about noon along 1st Avenue North in front of the U.S. Post Office.

A Great Falls Fire Rescue battallion chief said that no one was seriously injured.

At this point, there is no word on whether the collision involved more than one vehicle, nor the cause of the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible for a while.

We will update you if we get more information.



