Watch
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Crash slowing traffic in downtown Great Falls

Crash in downtown Great Falls (March 19, 2022)
JEREMY TREBAS
Crash in downtown Great Falls (March 19, 2022)
Crash in downtown Great Falls (March 19, 2022)
Crash in downtown Great Falls (March 19, 2022)
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 14:56:15-04

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision in downtown Great Falls.

It happened at about noon along 1st Avenue North in front of the U.S. Post Office.

A Great Falls Fire Rescue battallion chief said that no one was seriously injured.

At this point, there is no word on whether the collision involved more than one vehicle, nor the cause of the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible for a while.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Crash in downtown Great Falls (March 19, 2022)
Crash in downtown Great Falls (March 19, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader