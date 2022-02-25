Watch
Crash slowing traffic in Great Falls along Central Avenue West

Posted at 5:32 PM, Feb 24, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle crash in Great Falls.

A witness told KRTV: "Major accident, traffic blocked going straight and west on Central Avenue West and 3rd Street."

At this point, there are no reports of major injuries, nor any word on the cause of the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

We will update you if we get more information.

