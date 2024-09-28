Crash slowing traffic near Belt

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Belt.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

It happened near mile marker 74 along US Highway 89, just south McCoy Road at the Belt turn-off.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at least one person has been injured.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that traffic is down to one lane as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.