Crash slowing traffic on I-15 near Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A crash is slowing traffic on I-15 just outside of Great Falls. Initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles collided.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 7:41 a.m. and happened near mile marker 277, near the exit for the Great Falls airport.

The Montana Department of Transportation initially reported: "Crash blockage multiple vehicles with reduced lanes and no passing northbound until further notice."

MTN reporter Brianna Juneau is at the scene and at 9:45 a.m. said that northbound traffic is down to one lane as emergency crews work to clear the wreckage.

The roads are slick and partially covered in snow.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been seriously injured; we will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

