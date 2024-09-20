Crash slowing traffic on I-15 south of Great Falls airport

The Montana Department of Transportation reports that one lane of northbound I-15 is closed at mile marker 274 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

The crash is between the Great Falls airport and the town of Ulm, and was reported at about 9:20 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Drivers can expect delays as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

We will update you if we get more information.