Officials in Stillwater County on Tuesday released the name of the Billings woman who died Friday, October 1, 2021, in a crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus.

Ashley Marie Ramirez, 38 years old, died when a passenger car she was driving collided with a commercial vehicle re-entering the highway.

The crash happened near a rest stop at mile marker 419.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a 62-year-old man from Buffalo, Wyoming, was not injured.