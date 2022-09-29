Watch Now
Crews respond to crash east of Great Falls

Crash east of Great Falls - September 29, 2022
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 14:36:59-04

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving at least two vehicles several miles east of Great Falls.

The crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

It's located near the intersection of US Highway 89 and Stockett Road (MT 227).

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the suspected cause of the cras.

In addition to Great Falls Fire Rescue, the Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department and Malmstrom AFB Fire Department responded to the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

