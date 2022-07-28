Deadly crash along I-90 in Billings

BILLINGS — At least one person died and another was injured in a vehicle crash along Interstate 90 in Billings on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:42 p.m. at mile marker 448, which is between the South Billings Boulevard and South 27th Street exits.

The crash appeared to involve three vehicles.

An MHP trooper told MTN News that the deceased was a Billings man; the person's name has not yet been released.

One other person sustained a minor injury and was taken to a Billings hospital, according to the trooper.

The MHP said that speed and driver impairment may have been factors in the crash.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



