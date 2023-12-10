Watch Now
Deadly crash in Billings

Lake Elmo Drive and Jaque Lane crash
Posted at 1:01 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 15:06:13-05

BILLINGS — A deadly crash on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in the Billings Heights shut down a portion of Lake Elmo Drive, according to the Billings Police Department.

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on Lake Elmo Drive and Jaque Lane, according to Sgt. Ben Milam.

A portion of Lake Elmo Drive was closed while the crash investigation was conducted.

The police department's mobile Crime Scene Investigation Unit along with several patrol cars were present as investigators worked through the crash.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

