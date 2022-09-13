Deadly crash near Missoula

At least one person has died following a crash near Missoula. The crash was reported at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The multi-vehicle crash happened along US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people to avoid the area.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports there are lanes blocked in the area.

MTN News

At this point, there is no word on how vehicles are involved, nor whether anyone else has been injured.

We will update you if we get more information.



