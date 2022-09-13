Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Deadly crash near Missoula

Deadly crash near Missoula
Hannah Hislop
Deadly crash near Missoula (September 13, 2022)
Deadly crash near Missoula
Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 13:02:48-04

At least one person has died following a crash near Missoula. The crash was reported at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The multi-vehicle crash happened along US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people to avoid the area.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports there are lanes blocked in the area.

Deadly crash near Missoula (September 13, 2022)

At this point, there is no word on how vehicles are involved, nor whether anyone else has been injured.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App