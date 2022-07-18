Deadly crash reported in Carbon County

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that at least one person died in a crash on Friday, July 15, 2022, on Highway 212 near the town of Roberts.

The crash was reported to the MHP at 10:25 p.m. and happened at mile marker 82.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office referred questions Monday morning to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A patrol dispatcher referred questions about the incident to Sgt. Jay Nelson, who was not available at the time.

There is no word at this point on the identity of the person who died.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING NOW

