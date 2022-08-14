Deadly crash reported near Neihart

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that there was a crash in Cascade County on Saturday, August 13, 2022, resulting in at least one death.

The MHP was dispatched to the crash at 6:40 p.m.

It happened along US Highway 89 near mile marker 35, between the community of Neihart and Showdown Montana ski area.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



