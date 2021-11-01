Watch
Deadly crash slows I-90 traffic in Billings

Paul Humphrey/MTN News
Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 01, 2021
A crash on Interstate 90 in Billings slowed traffic early Monday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the at mile marker 448 involves a fatality.

The crash happened shortly after noon in the westbound lanes between the exit at South 27th Street and the South Billings Boulevard exit.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and an SUV and has shut down the westbound lanes.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median and appeared to be severely damaged.

We will update you if we get more information.

