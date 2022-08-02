Dillon man dies in two-vehicle crash

A 27-year-old Dillon man died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, when the motorcycle he was driving crashed head-on into another vehicle.
It happened along Montana Highway 43 near mile marker 70, just west of the community of Dewey
A Montana Highway Patrol report states the man was negotiating a curve when speed or road conditions caused the motorcycle to go into the westbound lane where a Ford F-150 was traveling.
The driver of the Ford tried to stop and avoid the motorcycle but was unable to avoid the bike.
The victim - whose name has not been released at this point - died at the scene. According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a helmet.
The 77-year old driver of the Ford was not injured, and was wearing a seatbelt.
The MHP does not believe that alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash.
