Dillon man dies in two-vehicle crash

A 27-year-old Dillon man died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, when the motorcycle he was driving crashed head-on into another vehicle.

It happened along Montana Highway 43 near mile marker 70, just west of the community of Dewey

A Montana Highway Patrol report states the man was negotiating a curve when speed or road conditions caused the motorcycle to go into the westbound lane where a Ford F-150 was traveling.

The driver of the Ford tried to stop and avoid the motorcycle but was unable to avoid the bike.

The victim - whose name has not been released at this point - died at the scene. According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a helmet.

The 77-year old driver of the Ford was not injured, and was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP does not believe that alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash.

