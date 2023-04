BUTTE - A scary morning for shoppers in Butte after a driver crashed a vehicle into a business on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Butte police tell us an 82-year-old woman drove into the north side of Pierce Carpet Mill Outlet off Dewey Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

Though the building sustained heavy damage, everyone was okay, and there were no injuries.

There is no word yet on whether the driver was experiencing a medical incident or was otherwise impaired.

The incident remains under investigation.