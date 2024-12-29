Driver dies in crash in Lewis & Clark County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

It happened near mile marker 78 of MT Highway 200, several miles east of the town of Lincoln, at about 6:20 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 24-year old man from Havre was eastbound while negotiating a curve on the icy and slushy road.

Due to the road conditions and speed, the Toyota started to skid, and the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to hit a jersey barrier.



The vehicle drove halfway onto the barrier and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

The driver - whose name has not yet been released - died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

We will update you if we get more information.