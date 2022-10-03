Driver dies in crash near Frenchtown

A Plains man died in a one-vehicle crash west of Missoula on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown shortly before 2 a.m.

The 27-year-old victim's vehicle went off the road, came back onto Beckwith Street, and then slid off the road again and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver - the only occupant of the vehicle - was thown from the Oldsmobile Bravada and died at the scene.

The MHP says that the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released at this point.



