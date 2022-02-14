Watch
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County

Posted at 12:49 PM, Feb 14, 2022
GREAT FALLS — A 30-year old man died in a one-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County on Monday, February 14, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer along MT Highway 200 near mile marker 85 at about 3:45 a.m.

The MHP says he was westbound when the truck drifted off the right side of the road and struck the end of a guardrail. The driver then over-corrected and crossed the road, driving off the left side. The vehicle slid down an embankment and overturned. The cab of the truck struck a tree, and the man died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was wearing a seatbelt, and excessive speed, alcohol, and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The name of the man - the only occupant of the vehicle - has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.

