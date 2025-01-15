Watch Now
Driver dies in vehicle crash in Prairie County

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Prairie County on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

It happened between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. along I-94 at mile marker 164, near the town of Terry.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 34-year old woman from Terry was driving a Chevrolet Silverado heading west; the road was icy at the time.

The Chevy went off the right side of the road and crashed through a fence, and then rolled down a steep embankment, landing on a canal.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Her name has not been released at this point.

The MHP says that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash.

