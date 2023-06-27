Elderly man dies after a crash in Lake County

A 92-year-old man from St. Ignatius has died several days after being injured in a two-vehicle crash near Polson on June, 19, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim passed away in the hospital on June 25.

The man was driving south on U.S. Highway 93 when he hit a vehicle that was making a left-hand turn onto Ridge Water Drive.

The 20-year-old driver was not injured in the crash.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

The MHP reports that both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and that alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

