Elderly woman and child die in Lake County crash

GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County on Thursday, February 15, 2024. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, an 80-year-old woman from Charlo and a 6-year-old girl died in the crash.



It happened at 5:52 p.m. near the Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge between Ronan and St. Ignatius.

The two victims were southbound in a Lincoln MKC when the driver lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, began sliding, and collided with a northbound Peterbilt/Western.

The two victims died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was not seriously injured.

The MHP says that both victims were wearing seatbelts and that that the road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. Impaired driving was not a factor.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. We will update you if we get more information.