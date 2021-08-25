Emergency crews respond to crash in Great Falls

(UPDATE) We have confirmed that one person died; there is no word yet on whether the man was on the motorcycle or in the other vehicle.



(1st REPORT) Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday evening.

The crash involved a motorcycle and what several witnesses said was a van.

It happened near the intersection of Smelter Avenue NW and Riverview Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured, nor the cause of the crash.

Emergency responders included the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and two ambulances from Great Falls Emergency Services.

We will update you if we get more information.