Emergency crews respond to crash on 15th Street North

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 15th Street North and 25th Avenue NE on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at least one person was injured, and there was an ambulance at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that two vehicles were in involved in the crash.

There is no word at this point on the cause of the crash, or whether either driver will be cited or charged.

The crash was cleared by about 7:15 p.m.

We will update you if we get more information.



