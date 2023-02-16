Emergency crews respond to injury crash in Vaughn

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Vaughn.

It happened before 8 a.m. along Truman Avenue, at or near the Sinclair convenience store.

Few details are available at this point, but initial reports indicate that at least one person was injured.

Responding agencies include the Montana Highway Patrol and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

A Mercy Flight helicopter is also at the scene.

We will update you when we get more information.

TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV

