Emergency crews respond to injury crash in Vaughn

<i>MTN News</i>
Map - Vaughn to Great Falls
Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 11:02:28-05

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Vaughn.

It happened before 8 a.m. along Truman Avenue, at or near the Sinclair convenience store.

Few details are available at this point, but initial reports indicate that at least one person was injured.

Responding agencies include the Montana Highway Patrol and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

A Mercy Flight helicopter is also at the scene.

We will update you when we get more information.

