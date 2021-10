GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Chouteau County.

According to the MHP, a trooper was dispatched to the crash just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

It happened along Panton Road, several miles east of Geraldine.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.