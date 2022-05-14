Fatal crash reported in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol says that a person died in a crash in Fergus County on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The agency says it happened several miles northwest of Lewistown along Wolverine Creek Road.

The MHP was disptatched to the scene at about 7:10 a.m.

No details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.



