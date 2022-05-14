Watch
Fatal crash reported in Fergus County

Posted at 10:41 AM, May 14, 2022
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol says that a person died in a crash in Fergus County on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The agency says it happened several miles northwest of Lewistown along Wolverine Creek Road.

The MHP was disptatched to the scene at about 7:10 a.m.

No details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.

