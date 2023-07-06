Flathead County crash victims identified

Authorities in Flathead County have released the names of the three people who died in two crashes in recent days.



The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports 21-year-old Destiny Marie Wright of Kalispell and 19-year-old Kyan Lee Bowman-Wheeler of Hungry Horse died following a crash on Monday, July 3, on U.S. Highway 2 near the intersection with Wishart Road in Columbia Falls.

Wright and her four-year-old daughter were traveling south on Highway 2 when her Toyota Tacoma was hit head-on by an older model Chevy pickup truck. Wright, who was wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Her daughter, who was restrained in a car seat, was taken to Logan Health with serious injuries.

The pickup truck in which Bowman-Wheeler was a passenger was northbound when it was seen crossing all lanes of traffic and colliding head-on with Wright’s vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office reports Bowman-Wheeler, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was the rear passenger in the Chevy pickup.

The male driver and female front passenger were seriously hurt and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell. The nature and extent of their injuries have not been disclosed.

Destiny Wright was killed in a head on collision after a vehicle crossed over into her lane. Des died at the scene and her 4 year old daughter Nilah is now recovering in the Pediatric ICU. All donations will go to funeral expenses and to help support Nilah’s future.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports that 18-year old Devin Victor died after his motorcycle clipped the back of an SUV on Montana Highway 35 on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Victor was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he died early Monday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Village Lane in Bigfork.

Victor was driving north on MT 35 "at a high rate of speed" when he hit the rear end of a Lexus driven by an 87-year-old man from Kalispell, according to the MHP.

The MHP says that he was wearing a helmet, and that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The two people in the Lexus were not injured.

