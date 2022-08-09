Four people dead in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — The Glacier County Sheriff's Office has identified the four people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The crash happened on US Highway 2 near mile marker 215, between Browning and East Glacier, at about 11:08 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Vernon Billedeaux said in a news release that Shawn Patrick Neal of East Glacier, 60 years old, died at the scene; Ti Shalene Stalnaker of East Glacier, 50, was also in the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Madhavan Annamalai, 34, of Redmond, Washington, and Keshav Ramaswamy, 28, of Bellevue, Washington, were in the second vehicle and died in the crash.

There were three other men in the second vehicle; all three were taken to a hospital with "severe" injuries. Their current medical condition has not been disclosed.

Sheriff Billedeaux said that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. No other details have been released at this point, including whether any of the victims were wearing seatbelts.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and expected to release its report soon. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, AUGUST 7, 2022) The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash in Glacier County that involved at least one fatality.

It happened along US Highway 2 between Browning and East Glacier, near mile marker 214. According to the MHP incident site, the MHP was notified of the crash at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The crash happened either very late on Saturday, or very early on Sunday.

We contacted the Glacier County Sheriff's Office, who said more information will be released once family members have been notified. No other details has been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



