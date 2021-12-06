Glasgow man dies after 3-vehicle crash near Jordan

A 75-year-old man died after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on MT Highway 59 on Friday, December 3, 2021, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

According to the MHP, the Glasgow man was northbound at about 2:35 p.m. near mile marker 59, and a semi-truck and minivan were southbound.

The front of the man's vehicle struck the trailer of the semi and bounced off, and then hit the minivan.

The man was taken to Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City and then airlifted to St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings.

The man was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, and impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Road conditions at the time were dry.

No injuries were reported to the drivers of the semi-truck and minivan.

We will update you if we get more information.