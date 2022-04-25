Watch
Great Falls man dies after I-15 crash

Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 25, 2022
GREAT FALLS — A 27-year old man died after a one-car crash in Lewis & Clark County.

The crash happened on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at about 5:40 p.m. near mile marker 218 of I-15.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the northbound Chevy Cavalier went off the right side of the road "for unknown reason."

The driver tried to get back on the road but lost control of the car, and it flipped several times.

The force of the crash threw the driver from the car and he sustained traumatic injuries, and died the following morning.

The MHP says that impaired driving and speed were not factors in the crash, and that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The road was dry and bare at the time of the crash.

According to the MHP, the driver - the only person in the car - was from Great Falls. His name has not been released at this point.

