Great Falls man dies in crash near Fairfield

GREAT FALLS — A man from Great Falls died after a two-vehicle collision in Cascade County on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported on Wednesday, January 10, that the crash happened at about 3 p.m. along US Highway 89 near mile marker 20, about four miles southeast of Fairfield.

The MHP says a 39-year old man from Great Falls driving a Mazda was northbound and did not stop at a stop sign, failing to yield to a Peterbilt vehicle driven by a 49-year old man from Fairfield.

The Peterbilt crashed into the passenger side of the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls where he later died.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the collision did not involve alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed.

The MHP report also states that the 39-year old man was not wearing a seatbelt, and the 49-year old man was wearing a seatbelt.

We will update you if we get more information.

