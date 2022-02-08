Hamilton woman dies in crash near Darby

A 39-year-old woman from Hamilton died in a one-vehicle crash south of Darby on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the rollover crash happened at 8:30 p.m. on US Highway 93 near Darby.

The MHP reports the woman was northbound in a Ford F250 pickup truck when she drifted off the right side of the road.

The woman overcorrected several times and the vehicle slid sideways before becoming airborne, going off the road, striking an embankment, and rolling.

The woman was thrown from the pickup truck and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed and drugs may have been factors in the crash.

Roads were dry and clear at the time of the crash.

The name of the woman has not yet been released; she was the only occupant of the vehicle.

We will update you if we get more information.