High-speed chase ends in fiery crash east of Billings

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating an high-speed crash that ended in a fiery crash east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit.

The agency said in a news release that at 8:39 a.m., a trooper saw a grey sedan heading east through a construction zone at 95 mile per hour in a 55 mph zone in a reckless manner, cutting off other vehicles.

The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94, crossed over the highway and struck the westbound guardrail, and rolled down a hill at about mile marker 7, according to Captain Kyle Hayter.

The car caught on fire and a man got out of the car and began running.

The MHP trooper and fire personnel were able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the car became completely engulfed in flames. The man was taken to a Billings hospital with critical injuries, according to the MHP.

MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services.

After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran away was apprehended without incident.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

