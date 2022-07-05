Injury crash reported in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash just east of Great Falls. The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol just before 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.

It happened near mile marker 88 of US Highway 89, about two miles east of 57th Street and one mile west of the Highwood/Stockett intersection.

Initial reports indicate that at least one person has been seriously injured.

There is no word yet on whether more than one vehicle was involved.

From the Montana Department of Transportation: "Travelers can expect the following: crash blockage head on with reduced lanes southbound until further notice. Eastbound lanes blocked at mile marker 88 due to crash - please slow down and watch for emergency personnel."

At the time of the crash, there was heavy rain, causing slick roads and reduced visibility.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution in the area, and be prepared for delays.

We will update you when we get more information.



