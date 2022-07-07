Watch Now
Injury crash reported on I-15 on Wednesday evening

Posted at 10:26 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 00:28:19-04

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash on I-15 in Cascade County on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The crash happened near mile marker 265 in the southbound lane of I-15, about five miles south of Ulm.

The Montana Highway Patrol was notified of the crash at 6:55 p.m.

The MHP reports that at least one person was injured.

As of 10:15 p.m, the Montana Department of Transportation 511 website stated: "Travelers can expect the following: Crash blockage multiple vehicles with reduced lanes southbound until further notice. CRASH AT MM 265 SOUTH BOUND -SINGLE LANE TRAFFIC- WATCH FOR EMERGENCY PERSONNEL."

There is no word at this point on whether the crash involved one vehicle or more than one.

We will update you if we get more information.

