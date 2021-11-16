Watch
Kalispell man dies in accident near Creston

MTN News
Posted at 5:25 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 19:25:39-05

KALISPELL — A 45-year-old Kalispell man died in a Monday afternoon accident near Creston.

It happened near the interaction of Dyer Road and Montana Highway 35 at 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim was strapping down his load when another vehicle – which had part of its load –- backed down the road and struck the victim’s vehicle.

The man died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim – a 56-year-old man from Columbia Falls – was not hurt, according to MHP.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

