Laurel man dead, 3 people injured in I-90 crash

BILLINGS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 56-year-old Laurel man died and three other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 west of Laurel on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The MHP said in a report on Monday that the crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles happened at 4:01 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 432.

According to the report, a Freightliner Cascadia driven by a 39-year-old man from Buckley, Washington, was westbound on the highway when the driver "lost control and entered the median for an unknown reason."

The semi then "came out of the median into the eastbound lane" where it struck a Volkswagen Rabbit and Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old woman from Billings, was injured in the collision. A 20-year-old female passenger, also from Billings, was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol report states.



The Suburban was driven by the Laurel man who was killed; his name has not been released at this point.

A 16-year-old female passenger was injured, and a 45-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were not injured, according to the patrol. All of the occupants were from Laurel. All three passengers were wearing seat belts, the patrol report states. The report does not state whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt, and his name has not been released

The driver of the semi was also injured. He was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol did not provide the extent of any of the injuries.