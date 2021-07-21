Laurel man dies in crash near Miles City

A 41-year-old Laurel man died and a 36-year-old Baker man is hospitalized following a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in Custer County near Miles City.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the vehicle of "unknown make and model" was heading into a left curve on state Highway 489 when the driver went off the road to the left and into a broadside skid.

The vehicle overturned in a ditch, and both occupants were thrown from the vehicle; neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The vehicle then burst in flames and was unidentifiable by authorities.

The Laurel man died at the scene, and the Baker man was flown to Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City.

The MHP said the initial investigation indicates that excessive speed may have been a factor; alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been involved.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.