Libby man dies in Flathead County crash

KALISPELL - A Libby man died in a motorcycle crash near Whitefish on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
The Montana Highway Patrol says that just before 5:15 p.m, the 22-year-old man was heading east at a high rate of speed on Whitefish Hills Loop several miles southwest of Whitefish.
He reportedly passed a vehicle on a curve, lost control, and crashed into trees along the right side of the road.
The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a part in the crash, according to the MHP.
An investigation is continuing; the man's name has not yet been released.
We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING NOW
- Suspect arrested in Lewistown man's death
- Obituary: Jay Dee Malsam
- Lawsuit over marijuana sales in Great Falls
- Woman hurt by bison in Yellowstone park
- Grizzly Saddlery keeps tradition alive
- Groundbreaking for new GF apartments