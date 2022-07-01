Libby man dies in Flathead County crash

KALISPELL - A Libby man died in a motorcycle crash near Whitefish on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that just before 5:15 p.m, the 22-year-old man was heading east at a high rate of speed on Whitefish Hills Loop several miles southwest of Whitefish.

He reportedly passed a vehicle on a curve, lost control, and crashed into trees along the right side of the road.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a part in the crash, according to the MHP.

An investigation is continuing; the man's name has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

