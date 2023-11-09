Lincoln County woman found dead in submerged vehicle

TROY — Beverly Perez of Lincoln County, reported missing several days ago, was found dead in her vehicle after apparently driving into a lake.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, they requested Two Bear Air Rescue to conduct an aerial search along Highway 56 in an attempt to locate the missing 64-year old woman.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Two Bear Air notified LCSO that a vehicle had been located submerged in Savage Lake.

LCSO detectives, deputies, and divers responded to the area where they found the submerged Honda Ridgeline offshore under about twelve feet of water.

They found a deceased woman in the vehicle.

Additional divers from the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho responded and assisted with the recovery of the vehicle.

Once the vehicle was ashore, an identification of the deceased was made and confirmed to be Beverly Parker Perez, aged 64, of Troy, Montana.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported Perez missing on Monday, November 6. The sheriff said Perez was last seen Friday, November 3, leaving Libby traveling toward Troy on Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating; it's unknown at this time exactly when it happened.

