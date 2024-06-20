Man dead, child injured in Roosevelt County crash

GREAT FALLS — A young man died and a child was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Roosevelt County on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The crash happened along US Highway 2 at mile marker 595 just east of Wolf Point at about 10 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 30-year old man and a 10-year old boy - both from Wolf Point - were westbound in a Ford pickup truck.

The MHP says that a Roosevelt County Sheriff's deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, and the pickup went off the left side of the road and rolled several times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and the force of the crash threw him from the vehicle; the man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.



The MHP says that the 10-year old was wearing a seatbelt, and was taken to Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point for medical treatment; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.