Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Flathead County

Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 02, 2021
KALISPELL — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Evergreen on Wednesday evening.

It was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 6:33 p.m.

It happened on US Highway 2 just north of Reserve Drive.

The identity of the victim – said to be in his 30s or 40s - has not yet been determined.

The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle was responsible or has been cited/charged.

We will update you if we get more information.

