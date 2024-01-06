Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man died after being hit by a vehicle on a busy Missoula road on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The Missoula Police Department reports a 44-year-old man passed away after being hit by a vehicle shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Brooks Street.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says a preliminary investigation indicates an elderly male who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

We will update you if we get more information.



