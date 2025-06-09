Watch Now
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Missoula (June 2025)

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash
An 80-year-old man in a mobility scooter died after he was hit by a vehicle on North Reserve Street in Missoula on Friday, June 6, 2025..

The Missoula Police Department says that just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Reserve Street and American Way for a report of a collision.

Police say the 80-year-old man operating a mobility scooter was crossing North Reserve Street when he was by by a southbound vehicle.

The man died at the scene, while the 40-year-old woman who hit him was not injured.

The location where the man was attempting to cross was not a designated crosswalk, according to MPD.

Detectives say there does not appear to be any contributing factors on the part of the driver and based on the information available, charges are not anticipated against the driver.

The victim's name has not been released.

